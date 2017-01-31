1-800-Flowers.com Inc. on Tuesday reported that revenue and net income in the second quarter rose slightly, driven primarily by the company’s floral, gourmet food and gift baskets business.

The Carle Place-based online florist and gift company’s revenue for its fiscal 2017 second quarter ending on Jan. 1 increased 1.1 percent to $554.6 million, compared with $548.4 million a year earlier. The company’s net income was $62.9 million, compared with $61.5 million in the same period in 2016.

“During the fiscal second quarter, we achieved consolidated top and bottom-line growth in what was a challenging consumer environment throughout much of the holiday season,” 1-800-Flowers chief executive Chris McCann said in a statement, adding that total growth revenue was more “modest” than the company’s expectations.

Revenues for the gourmet food and gift basket segment increased 0.6 percent to $436.9 million compared to the prior year period. Consumer floral revenues increased 3.1 percent to $97.8 million, while BloomNet Wire Service revenues increased 4.2 percent to $20.5 million.

The “positive results [from its floral and BloomNet businesses] were partially offset by slower overall growth at Harry & David, our largest brand in food gifting, which accounts for the majority of total revenues during the quarter,” McCann said.

1-800-Flowers revised its forecast revenue for fiscal 2017 to growth of 3 to 4 percent, down from 4 percent to 5 percent.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers dropped 55 cents, or 5.7 percent, to $9.10 on the Nasdaq Stock Market Tuesday morning. Shares of 1-800-Flowers are up more than 28 percent for the past year.