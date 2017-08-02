Health inspectors on Long Island have issued 1,268 food safety violations that are pending against 120 stores in the past year, according to the latest list from the state’s Department of Agriculture and Markets.
Of those 1,268 citations, 181, or 14.3 percent, were for critical food and safety violations, including offenses that could lead to food-borne illnesses. The most common critical offenses were for evidence of insects, rodents and other vermin.
The total citations in the latest list represent an increase from the 893 citations at 88 stores that were posted in February 2017.
Overall, 24 of the 120 Nassau and Suffolk shops named on the new list had 15 or more violations.
In New York City, inspectors cited 1,103 groceries and food stores for a total of 12,230 violations. That represents an increase over the 11,671 violations at 1,060 stores on record in February 2017. Of the latest citations, 1,865 were critical violations, accounting for 15.3 percent of the total. Thirty-one stores in the city had 20 or more violations listed.
