Twenty-one women graduated Friday from a program designed to encourage women to aim for jobs in the utility sector.
Utility Readiness for Gaining Employment for Non-Traditionals: Women (URGENT) held the graduation ceremony for its inaugural class at Nassau Community College.
URGENT helps women learn and train for field jobs in the utility sector, including jobs in the gas, water, and electric industries. The free program offers classroom instruction, industry fieldtrips, and career-training workshops.
The graduates have been introduced to recruiters and begun applying for positions at New York American Water, PSEG Long Island, and National Grid.
