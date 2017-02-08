Joel J. Gorjian, a 24-year-old Great Neck-based commercial real estate investor, has arranged $7.8 million in financing for small real estate investors since the December launch of his consulting firm.

That firm, Uber Capital Group LLC, is a financial advisory and mortgage origination company, and is his second business. He also runs Gorjian Acquisitions, a real estate investment firm.

The young investor said in an email that he is “very excited” by the opening of his second business and that they “complement each other very well.

“There are a lot of opportunities for us,” he said.

The companies are based out of the same offices as local distressed property buyer Namdar Realty Group. In addition to running his two companies, Gorjian is vice president of acquisitions and dispositions at Namdar, a family-owned business run by his uncle.

Uber Capital has seven employees and has arranged financing for investors’ purchases of three shopping centers in Ohio and Iowa, as well as a $380,000 bridge loan for a mixed-use property in Nassau County, Gorjian said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Investors in smaller markets are in the most need of the financial services his new company hopes to provide, Gorjian said.

A majority of his personal real estate purchases have been shopping centers in urban and suburban markets, he said. He has also invested in medical and office properties and residential mixed-use developments.

Gorjian said he has interests in roughly 2 million square feet of commercial real estate throughout the United States, and has completed about $100 million in acquisitions over the past year through Namdar and Gorjian Acquisitions.