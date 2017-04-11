Three Long Island stores belonging to clothing and footwear retailer Bob’s Stores, and one local store from sporting goods retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, face closure as part of a bankruptcy deal with a U.K. retailer, according to court documents.

Eastern Outfitters LLC, the corporate parent of the two chains, would close three Bob’s Stores, in East Northport, Selden and West Islip, according to the filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. The stores range in size from 30,656 square feet to 35,450 square feet.

In addition, a 14,175-square-foot Eastern Mountain Sports store in Carle Place would be shuttered.

The only other Long Island outlet, a Bob’s Stores location in Patchogue, was not on the list of stores slated for closure.

Bankruptcy Court Judge Laurie Silverstein will consider the proposed store closings at a hearing on Thursday.

Eastern Outfitters and Bob’s Stores have 86 stores and 2,600 employees in the Northeast.

The store closings are part of a deal under which an affiliate of U.K. retailer Sports Direct International PLC would acquire Bob’s Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports out of bankruptcy. Those chains sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February.

Eastern Outfitters, based in Meriden, Connecticut, was acquired in July 2016 by Philadelphia-based private equity firm Versa Capital Management LLC.

A Versa spokesperson declined to comment. An email seeking comment from Sports Direct was not immediately returned.