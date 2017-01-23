More than seven in 10 Long Islanders said they would use MacArthur Airport if more airlines flew from there, according to a new poll.

Seventy-six percent of registered voters in a survey conducted in December for the Long Island Association business group said they would fly from the Ronkonkoma airport if its roster of airlines expanded beyond the current three.

The population segments with the most respondents saying they would use MacArthur more — at least 80 percent — were Suffolk County residents, people age 35 to 54, those with college degrees, and those earning $100,000 or more per year.

Sixty-seven percent of Nassau voters said they would use the airport more with additional carriers.

Debbie Schwartz, who took the poll and lives in Bohemia, said she has taken flights for years from MacArthur on Southwest Airlines.

“It’s more convenient for me than driving to JFK or LaGuardia,” said the 54-year-old homemaker, referring to the Queens airports. “But Southwest doesn’t go everywhere that I want to go and often you have to make a connection” if you fly out of MacArthur. “I wish there were more options there,” she said.

In addition to Southwest, the Islip Town-owned airport is served by American Airlines and Elite Airways.

Elite, based in Portland, Maine, began service in June, with flights to Portland; Melbourne, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Town officials have intensified efforts to recruit additional carriers. The airport has struggled to keep them despite federal, state and local support for improvements to the facility.

A planned customs operation would allow international flights to use MacArthur, and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo last week included $20 million in his proposed 2017-18 state budget to connect the air terminal to the nearby Long Island Rail Road station.

“MacArthur Airport has vast potential,” Cuomo said earlier this month in Farmingdale at one of his six State of the State speeches.

“If we can get MacArthur up to scale it can save people hours and hours on commute. It can take traffic away from JFK. It can take a load off LaGuardia,” he said. “We have to make MacArthur more usable, more accessible.”

In the poll of 709 voters, which was released last week, 52 percent said they now use MacArthur, while 47 percent said they do not.

LIA president and CEO Kevin Law said the poll results confirm “that the state’s investment in the airport is wise and it confirms that the town’s efforts to lure more airlines is wise . . . It can indeed be a reliever airport for the crowds at JFK and LaGuardia.”

The Special LIA-Siena College Long Island Voters Poll was conducted on Dec. 8 and Dec. 11-14. It was paid for by the LIA and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.