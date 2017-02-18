Health inspectors on Long Island have issued 893 food safety violations that are pending against 88 stores in the past year, according to the latest list from the state’s Department of Agriculture and Markets.
Of those 893 citations, 124, or 13.9 percent, were for critical food and safety violations, including offenses that could lead to food-borne illnesses. The most common critical offenses were for evidence of insects, rodents and other vermin.
The total citations in the latest list, dated Jan. 24, 2017, are a reduction from the 1,000 citations at 95 stores that were posted in late October 2016.
Overall, 13 of the 95 Nassau and Suffolk shops named on the new list had 15 or more violations.
In New York City, inspectors cited 996 groceries and food stores for a total of 10,844 violations. That’s a reduction from the 11,671 violations at 1,060 stores recorded in late October 2016. Of the latest citations, 1,704 were critical violations, accounting for 15.7 percent of the total. Thirty-five stores in the city had 20 or more violations listed.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.