The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce Inc. will host a regional chamber leadership conference on May 16 at Hofstra University.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hofstra University Club, 225 Hofstra Blvd. in Hempstead. The conference’s theme is “Seizing Opportunities in Changing Times.” The keynote speaker will be Ron Busby Sr., president and chief executive of the U.S. Black Chambers Inc., which is composed of 118 African-American chambers around the country.
Co-hosts of the conference include the Nassau Council Chambers of Commerce, Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers and the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Attendees will include regional chamber of commerce leaders, regional business leaders, small business owners, professionals and representatives from government and local agencies.
Tickets are $50. To register, visit LIAACCRCLC.
Founded in 2010, the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce represents Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as Queens and Brooklyn. For more information, email info@liaacc.org or call 347-475-7158.
