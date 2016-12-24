Consumer Reports' readers' favorite Italian and pizza chains
Consumer Reports' readers ranked 238 of America's restaurant chains, and helped select 117 of the nation's top chains. On the list were 16 Italian/pizza chains, ranked in terms of overall score from 0 to 100, with only restaurants scoring 80 or above listed in the survey. Check them out below, and see which ones have locations on or near Long Island.
16) Giordano's(Credit: AP / Invision)
Giordano's specializes in Chicago deep-dish pizza, and Consumer Reports readers rated it 80 points out of a scale of 100 in its survey. The chain mostly is near its home in Illinois, with the only East Coast locations being in Florida.
15) Johnny Carino's(Credit: Nicholas Eckhart via Flickr)
Johnny Carino's started in 1997, and now has 70 locations across the United States, mostly in the Midwest and Western states. The chain earned a score of 80 in a survey of Consumer Reports readers, placing it 15th among Italian/pizza chains listed.
14) Brixx Wood Fired Pizza(Credit: Broley23 via Flickr)
Brixx, which began in 1998 in North Carolina, ranked 14th among Italian/pizza chains in the survey, scoring an 80. The location is mostly located in the South, with the closest location to Long Island being in Woodbridge, Va.
13) LaRosa's Family Pizzeria(Credit: Poptartsbox via Flickr)
Ohio-based LaRosa's Family Pizzeria ranked 13th among Italian/pizza chains on the Consumer Reports' reader survey, scoring an 80 out of 100. The restaurants are concentrated mostly in the Cincinnati area.
11) Zio's Italian Kitchen(Credit: John Hagstrom via Flickr)
Zio's Italian Kitchen, a chain mostly located in the Midwest, scored an 81 on the scale, placing it 11th among Italian/pizza chains.
10) The Old Spaghetti Factory(Credit: Nicholas Eckhart via Flickr)
The Old Spaghetti Factory got its start in Portland, Ore. in 1969, and now is a chain located mostly in the Western United States, with a few Midwestern locations. It finished 10th among those Italian/pizza chains ranked at an 80 or above on a scale of 100 in the Consumer Reports readers survey, getting a score of 81.
9) Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
Founded by Anthony Bruno, a native Long Islander who moved to Florida at a young age and began his chain in the Sunshine State, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza finished ninth among Italian/pizza chains by Consumer Reports readers with an overall score of 81. The chain has several Long Island locations in Bohemia, Carle Place, pictured above, Commack, Farmingdale, Great Neck, Wantagh and Woodbury.
8) Carrabba's Italian Grill(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Carrabba's Italian Grill, which is owned by the Florida-based Bloomin' Brands group, ranked eighth among Italian/pizza chains, netting a score of 81 among Consumer Reports readers. The chain has two Long Island locations, one in Central Islip and another in Smithtown, pictured above.
7) Carmine's(Credit: Carmine's)
Carmine's, which opened its first location in Manhattan in 1990, ranked seventh in the Consumer Reports survey of readers. The chain has 2 locations in New York, in the Theater District and Upper West Side.
6) Mia Francesca Restaurants(Credit: North Hills via Flickr)
Chicago-based Mia Francesca's restaurants placed sixth with an overall score of 83. The chain is mostly based in Illinois, with its only East Coast location being in North Carolina.
5) Il Fornaio(Credit: Getty Images)
Il Fornaio, which started in California in 1987, ranked fifth among Italian/pizza chains in the Consumer Reports survey with a score of 83. The chain has most of its locations in the Golden State and out West, with the lone East Coast location being in Reston, Va.
4) Brio Tuscan Grille(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Ohio-based Brio Tuscan Grille placed fourth among Italian/pizza chains in the survey of Consumer Reports readers, netting a score of 83. The chain has one Long Island location in Huntington Station, pictured above, the only one the restaurant has in New York State.
3) Bravo Cucina Italiana(Credit: Picture Des Moines via Flick)
Bravo Cucina Italiana is an Ohio-based Italian chain with locations mostly in the Midwest which ranked third among Italian/pizza chains with an overall score of 84. The only New York State location of the chain is in Cheektowaga, outside of Buffalo.
2) Maggiano's Little Italy(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Maggiano's is a chain which began in Chicago in 1991, and ranked second among Italian/pizza chains by Consumer Reports readers. Maggiano's has one Long Island location -- in Garden City, pictured above.
1) Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano(Credit: RedBoy via Flickr)
Biaggi's, a chain which started in Illinois in 1999, was ranked the top Italian/pizza chain by Consumer Reports' readers, earning a score of 85. The chain is mostly in the Midwest, with one New York State location in Victor, outside of Rochester.
