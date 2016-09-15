American Family Care, a 34-year-old Birmingham, Alabama, company that expects to have more than 200 clinics in 26 states by year’s end, is opening its first urgent care center on Long Island.
The 4,000-square-foot AFC Urgent Care Center on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow is staging its grand opening Thursday.
Long Islanders Lou Dionisio and Justin Schwartz are franchisees and managing partners of the center, which has seven exam rooms, two triage rooms, a procedure room and digital X-ray services.
Urgent care centers, which allow patients to walk in and be treated for illnesses and injuries without waiting for an appointment, are sprouting up on Long Island. The Urgent Care Association of America, an industry trade group, estimates there are more than 100 in Nassau and Suffolk counties.
Among the entrants in the Long Island market are Atlanta-based GoHealth Urgent Care, Lake Success-based ProHealth Urgent Care and Manhattan-based CityMD.
The East Meadow center also is staging a community event on Saturday including face painting, prizes and an appearance by Herb Williams, former head coach of the New York Knicks and current coach of the New York Liberty.
