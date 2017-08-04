Arbor Realty Trust, a Uniondale-based real estate investment trust, reported higher net income for the quarter ended June 30.
Arbor, which primarily makes short-term loans for commercial properties, reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $11.9 million for the second quarter, up from $10.2 million during the same quarter last year.
The company also announced a cash dividend for the quarter of 18 cents per share.
Funds from operations, a measure of real estate investment trust earnings that excludes gains or losses from property sales, rose to $18.2 million for the quarter from $11 million during the year-earlier period.
Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, must return a majority of profits to investors. Some REITs, like Arbor Realty, are publicly traded. The company reported earnings before the open of market trading on Friday.
Shares of Arbor Realty were up 11 cents at $8.34 in Friday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
