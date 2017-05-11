The last major auction of properties damaged by Sandy and other storms drew a lively crowd of more than 200 people to the Hilton New York JFK Airport Thursday morning.

The state New York Rising’s Acquisition Program is selling off 32 properties — mostly single-family homes — on Long Island, 54 in New York City and three upstate to new owners who will rebuild and elevate them.

In an early round of bidding, a waterfront Massapequa home with a pre-storm value of $825,000 sold for $420,000. As the auction proceeded, a waterfront Oceanside home valued at $585,000 before it suffered storm damage sold for $285,000.

Among the bidders was Ben Jackson, a Freeport-based contractor who agreed to pay $140,000 for vacant land in Freeport, near the Baldwin Bay. The property was valued at $400,000 before Sandy wrecked the house on it in 2012.

Jackson said the previous owner hired him to demolish the house in 2014. Part of the knockdown was filmed for a movie called “Demolition,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jackson said he can be seen in the background about halfway through the movie. “If you blink your eyes you miss it,” he joked. “I was running a Bobcat, destroying it.”

Jackson felt some buyers at Thursday’s event overpaid, especially at the start of the auction, but said other properties were “deals.”

In three previous auctions in the last two years, the state has sold 384 homes, generating $58.3 million for storm recovery work, officials said. The acquisition program was established in 2013 to buy properties and resell them to new owners who will be required to rebuild and elevate them.

The Long Island properties included in the auction had pre-storm values ranging from $250,000 to $1 million. Minimum bids range from $58,500 to $353,600.

More information is on the Paramount Realty USA website, http://www.prusa.com.