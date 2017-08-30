Bedgear LLC, the Farmingdale-based maker of “performance” bedding and mattresses, Tuesday said it plans to roll out more than 500 Bedgear-branded retail stores in China over the next five years in a partnership with a Chinese company.

Bedgear, founded in 2009, sells mattresses, pillows and bedding through retail partners in the United States, Canada, Russia, New Zealand and Australia, but the deal with DeRucci Beddings Company Ltd. to build a chain of Bedgear Performance Sleep Shops would mark what the company called its “global expansion plan.”

“This collaboration is an incredible opportunity for us to capture the millennial consumer looking for innovative global brands,” Eugene Alletto, chief executive of Bedgear, said in a statement.

Bedgear’s lines of bedding and mattresses are made with fabrics designed to keep sleepers cool. The company seeks to fit consumers with pillows based on body type, mattress and whether they sleep on their back, front or side.

DeRucci, based in Guangdong, China, has more than 3,000 stores in 11 countries, including the United States, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia and China, the company said.

Wang Bingkun, president of DeRucci, said in a statement he was “intrigued” by Bedgear’s showrooms and their “personalized fitting process” that could “engage today’s Chinese consumers, who are active and tech-focused and want to achieve more in their lives.”

Bedgear has used sports affiliations to further its marketing. It has supplied products to players on teams including the San Diego Padres, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets of Major League Baseball; the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks of the NBA and the Denver Broncos of the NFL.