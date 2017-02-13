Bedgear LLC, the Farmingdale maker of “performance” bedding, is adding mattresses to its product line Monday with a rollout that it expects will triple the company’s revenue over three years.

The first two mattress models, the M1 and M1X, will sell for $549 to $1,299 at retail, substantially higher prices than Bedgear’s lines of sheets and pillows. The new merchandise will fuel the company’s growth, said Eugene Alletto, company founder and chief executive.

The closely held manufacturer is positioning Bedgear as a lifestyle brand. Bedgear seeks to differentiate its products by including features and using fabrics that encourage airflow and mitigate heat buildup. In 2015, Bedgear filed a patent application for a futuristic mattress still in development using internal ducts and fans to regulate temperature.

“Bedgear created the performance category,” Alletto said.

He declined to provide sales numbers, but said the company is profitable and revenue is growing at a rate of more than 30 percent a quarter. The company forecasts that the addition of mattresses will “triple us in size over the next three years,” Alletto said.

The mattresses will sell for the same retail price, regardless of whether they’re bought through a store or bedgear.com, Alletto said.

Employment has grown from 63 in 2013 to almost 200 in Farmingdale, Rock Hill, North Carolina, and elsewhere. Alletto said the company is seeking to fill jobs in marketing, sales, graphic art, logistics and accounting.

Though the online direct-to-consumer market for mattresses is growing, “95 percent of the business is brick and mortar,” Alletto said. Online is “not about selling, it’s about telling.”

Buyers can purchase the mattress online and have it delivered to their home in a box or go to retail affiliates and get store delivery for the same price. The first major retailers to carry Bedgear mattresses in the coming months will be Raymour & Flanigan, which has stores in the Northeast, Rooms to Go, with stores in Texas and the Southeast, and The Brick, a Canadian retail chain.

Bedgear wants to open its first retail store in downtown Manhattan in early 2018.

Bedgear plans to further expand its product line with dog beds, travel pillows and blankets using airflow technology.

The company also is preparing to add baby mattresses in the spring.

“The best way to introduce our adult line is not just to go after adults,” Alletto said. “If it’s good for baby, it’s good for mommy. . . . I want to be with you throughout your life.”