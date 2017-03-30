Bedgear LLC, a Farmingdale maker of “performance” bedding and mattresses that wick away sweat and keep sleepers cool, has outfitted a sleep room in Fenway Park as part of a two-year partnership with the Boston Red Sox.

The 145-square-foot room has two bunk beds (four beds total) and charts directing players to pillows, mattresses and sheets for which they were fitted during spring training in Fort Myers, Florida.

Bedgear outfitted and remodeled the sleep room in time for opening day for the Red Sox, which is Monday, against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The sleep room was originally installed by the Red Sox in 2013, the year when they won their most recent World Series championship. The room is used by players and coaches who must cope with a 162-game regular season schedule that includes night games, day games and road trips through time zones.

Professional and amateur sports teams, many of which already work with nutritionists and psychologists to gain a competitive edge, are turning to sleep as another area to improve players’ performance. Teams reported to have sleep initiatives include the New York Jets, the New England Patriots and the Oregon Ducks, whose sports performance center in Eugene, Oregon, has nap pods.

“Sleep rooms are becoming a trend now,” said Kristi Gulino, Bedgear spokeswoman.

Bedgear installed oak flooring in the Red Sox room but retained the exposed brick walls. Fenway Park opened two years before Chicago’s Wrigley Field and, at 105, is the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. Red Sox officials were unavailable for comment.

Bedgear, whose sports affiliations are central to its marketing, has had partnerships with, and supplied products to, players on teams including: the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball; the Denver Broncos of the NFL; the New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues of the NHL; and the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks of the NBA. It also has supplied products to, and run promotions with, the New York Mets, including “sleepover” nights at Citi Field, at which families could sleep under the stars, though none are scheduled this season.

The company, which distributes online and through Houston-based Mattress Firm (which acquired Long Island mattress maker Sleepy’s for $780 million in 2016), Bed Bath & Beyond and other retailers, makes bedding whose fabrics and construction are designed to circulate air and keep sleepers cool and dry. Mattresses with similar features were added to the product line in February. Bedgear’s line of pillows is customized based on users’ size and sleep position: side, stomach or back.