Bethpage Federal Credit Union said its net income rose 53 percent to $61 million at the end of 2016.
The Bethpage-based credit union said Tuesday that deposits grew 9 percent to $6 billion. Bethpage funded $3 billion in loans in 2016, a 12 percent year-over-year increase.
Auto loans jumped 54 percent to $207 million.StoryBethpage Federal's office aims for balance
Bethpage, the 16th-largest credit union in the nation, said it closed 2016 with $6.9 billion in assets.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.