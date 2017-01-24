Bethpage Federal Credit Union said its net income rose 53 percent to $61 million at the end of 2016.

The Bethpage-based credit union said Tuesday that deposits grew 9 percent to $6 billion. Bethpage funded $3 billion in loans in 2016, a 12 percent year-over-year increase.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Auto loans jumped 54 percent to $207 million.

StoryBethpage Federal's office aims for balance

Bethpage, the 16th-largest credit union in the nation, said it closed 2016 with $6.9 billion in assets.