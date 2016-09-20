HIGHLIGHTS Debut timed to Hofstra presidential debate on Sept. 26

The beer, called Colonial Ale, is a nod to George Washington

Blue Point Brewery Co. Tuesday unveiled its “debate beer” — a craft brew based on a recipe from George Washington — that it will debut outside the presidential debate at Hofstra University next week.

The special beer, called Colonial Ale, is a modern take on a 1757 recipe belonging to Washington, then a 25-year-old colonel in the Virginia Regiment militia, the company said. The recipe, which calls for era-appropriate ingredients such as corn, molasses and spruce tips in place of hops, comes from a notebook owned by Washington during the French and Indian War.

Samples will be available to credentialed individuals in a tented area across from Hofstra’s David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex at Monday’s debate between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, a Blue Point spokesman said. The brewery plans to later offer samples of Colonial Ale at its Patchogue tasting room. The beer is currently unavailable for purchase, the spokesman said.

“It was a challenge and pleasure to take a 1757 recipe created by our first president and make an ale for the debate,” Dan Jansen, brew master at Blue Point Brewing, said in a statement.

Blue Point, Long Island’s largest and oldest craft brewery, is not the first to attempt a modern reimagining of young Washington’s beer. In 2011, the New York Public Library, which owns the original copy of the recipe, partnered with Coney Island Brewing Co. in Brooklyn to recreate the beer in celebration of the library’s centennial.

Jansen said in the statement that the brewery “wanted to brew a great beer that paid homage to our roots.” Recreating Washington’s brew required research to identify common ingredients used at the time. “Creating a special, historic beer for the first 2016 Presidential Debate is a fun way for us to participate,” he said.

In 2014, Blue Point was bought by beverage giant Anheuser Busch-InBev. The company recently launched a new Patchogue-focused ad campaign, and changed the look of its signature Toasted Lager beer.

Blue Point, founded in 1998, now makes more than 40 craft beers, including White IPA, Hoptical Illusion and Rastafa Rye Ale.