Bridge Bancorp said growth in loans and deposits helped lift its net income for the fourth quarter, and the bank reported record net income for 2016.
Bridge net income rose 15 percent to $9.2 million in the fourth quarter.
The Bridgehampton-based bank reported net income of $35.5 million for the full year, a 68 percent jump from 2015.
Bridge said it had $2.6 billion in total loans at the end of December, up 8 percent from the year prior. Deposits totaled $2.9 billion, up $82.4 million over the course of the year.
The bank reported assets of $4.1 billion at the end of 2016, up 7 percent from the year prior.
Bridge shares were trading at $36.70, up 5 cents in early morning trading. Its shares are up 36 percent in the last year.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.