Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. on Wednesday reported its profit rose in the January-March period because of a recent acquisition and increased demand for its investor communication services.
The Lake Success-based sender of proxy statements, annual reports and other documents to shareholders on behalf of public companies said its profit was $76 million in the three months ended March 31. That’s a 19 percent increase over the same period in 2016.
Sales increased 46 percent in the quarter to $1 billion, year over year.
CEO Richard J. Daly said, “We reported very healthy revenue growth, driven by our acquisition of NACC [North American Customer Communications] and organic growth of our recurring fee revenues.”
Broadridge increased its share of U.S. and Canadian homes that receive investor documents with its June 2016 purchase of the NACC business of DST Systems Inc. for $410 million.
Broadridge employs about 2,000 local people at a processing center in Edgewood.
In late morning trading, Broadridge shares were up $2.19, or 3 percent, to $70.55 on the New York Stock Exchange.
