Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. on Wednesday reported a lower profit for the October-December period compared with a year earlier due to costs from a big acquisition and interest payments on debt.

The Lake Success-based business said its profit was $30 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, a drop of 25 percent from the same quarter in 2015.

Broadridge delivers proxy statements, annual reports and other documents to shareholders on behalf of public companies. It also processes financial transactions for banks and other institutions.

The company’s sales soared in the October-December period to $893 million, a 40 percent increase from a year earlier.

Executives attributed the sales gain in part to the company’s purchase of the North American Customer Communications unit of DST Systems Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri, which accounted for $267 million in sales in the quarter.

They also said expenses from the $410 million acquisition had depressed profits in the three months ended Dec. 31.

“We reported strong revenue growth, driven by the acquisition of NACC and organic growth of our recurring fee revenues,” said CEO Richard J. Daly. “Our success reflects the breadth of our products and the depth of our relationships with industry-leading clients.”

Broadridge employs about 2,000 people locally, many of them at facilities in Edgewood.

The announcement came before the stock market opening. In morning trading, Broadridge shares were down 51 cents, or less than 1 percent, to $67.98 on the New York Stock Exchange.