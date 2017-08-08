Brookhaven National Laboratory plans to reduce its workforce by 6.5 percent, or 175 jobs, over the next few months, officials said Tuesday.

The research institution in Upton will offer buyouts to employees as part of a “voluntary program” that BNL said isn’t related to President Donald Trump’s proposed 2018-19 budget, which would cut the lab’s funding.

“This staff reduction offers an opportunity for the laboratory to reduce its costs and redirect funding toward growth areas,” BNL spokesman Peter A. Genzer said.

The job cuts will assure that the laboratory’s spending is “fully aligned with the highest priority” projects, including improvements to research facilities, he said in response to questions from Newsday.

BNL has about 2,700 employees; 400 are represented by unions.

The workforce has been reduced a couple of times in recent years, including a round of buyouts in 2015, according to knowledgeable sources who requested anonymity. The size of buyout packages is based on employees’ years of service.

BNL is home to research centers used by more than 4,000 visiting scientists each year. Its facilities include the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider and National Synchrotron Light Source II.

Much of BNL’s funding comes from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. The lab is run by Brookhaven Science Associates, a partnership of Stony Brook University and the nonprofit science organization Battelle.

Earlier this year, Trump proposed cutting $3 billion from the energy department in 2018-19. BNL received more than $537 million in 2016 from the department. It faced similar proposed budget cuts under then-President Barack Obama.

BNL, along with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Stony Brook and other local research institutions, is seen as a linchpin by business and political leaders to build an innovation economy on Long Island.