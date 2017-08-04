KEY EVENT: Earnings from No. 1. Henry Schein, Long Island’s biggest public company by sales, reports second-quarter earnings Tuesday. The report has local and national significance: The Melville-based health care products distributor has more than 20,000 employees — about 1,600 on Long Island — and is a member of the S&P 500 index. Analysts expect Schein to post about $3.05 billion in quarterly sales.
MONDAY: Earnings from CBS, Marriott and Tyson Foods.
TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover in June. Earnings: Edgewood aerospace components maker CPI Aerostructures, Henry Schein, Garden City kitchenware seller Lifetime Brands, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Walt Disney.
WEDNESDAY: Worker productivity in the second quarter from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Long Beach payments processor Planet Payment.
THURSDAY: Producer prices for July and jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 5, both from the Labor Department. Earnings: Stony Brook antifraud products maker Applied DNA Sciences, Lake Success investor documents provider Broadridge Financial Solutions, Melville software maker FalconStor, Melville power tools maker P&F Industries, Macy’s, Snapchat parent Snap.
FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases consumer prices for July, the nation’s most-watched inflation gauge. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 31 Northeast counties, including Long Island.
