KEY EVENT: Hot summer? Long Island employers ramped up hiring in May after a sluggish March and April. And following a strong national employment report for June — where employers created the most new jobs in four months — the local jobs situation may also see an early-summer boost. The actual numbers will be revealed Thursday when the state Labor Department releases new jobs created on Long Island in June.
MONDAY: The July Empire State index, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s monthly update on state manufacturing activity. Earnings: Netflix.
TUESDAY: The National Association of Home Builders posts the July housing market survey, a gauge of homebuilders’ optimism in the economy. Also, import and export prices for June from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Lockheed Martin, UnitedHealth
WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department releases June housing starts. Earnings: American Express, Morgan Stanley, Qualcomm.
THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 15 from the U.S. Labor Department. Also, leading indicators for June from the Conference Board. And the four-day Comic-Con International 2017 kicks off in San Diego. Earnings: Bank of New York Mellon, Capital One, eBay, Microsoft, Visa.
FRIDAY: Earnings from Colgate-Palmolive and General Electric.
