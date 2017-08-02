CA Technologies, a software company with roots on Long Island, Wednesday reported lower first quarter earnings due in part to expenses related to two acquisitions.
Its results beat the consensus estimate of analysts, the company said. Shares of CA were unchanged at $30.85 in after-hours trading Wednesday following the earnings release.
CA, which retains operations in Islandia after moving its headquarters to Manhattan, posted net income of $178 million, or 42 cents per diluted share, compared to $198 million, or 47 cents per diluted share, in the prior year’s quarter.
Revenue for the latest quarter was $1.03 billion, a 3 percent increase over the previous year’s $999 million.
The company also increased its revenue forecast for the current fiscal year from an increase of 2 percent to 3 percent to an increase of about 4 percent.
