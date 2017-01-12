Canon, the photography and imaging giant whose Americas headquarters is in Melville, was granted more U.S. patents last year than technology giants Google, Microsoft or Apple.
The Japanese company ranked No. 3, with 3,665 patents, according to a listing from IFI Claims Patent Service. Canon had more patents in 2014 and 2015 but retained its third-place ranking.
Most Popular
IBM topped the 2016 list, receiving 8,088, according to IFI. The company, based in Westchester County, has led the listing for 24 consecutive years.
Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. was No. 2, with 5,518, and San Diego, California-based software developer Qualcomm Inc. was No. 4, with 2,897.
Google Inc. placed No. 5, with 2,835 patents granted last year. Microsoft Technology Licensing LLC was No. 8, with 2,398, and Apple Inc. was No. 11, with 2,102.
Since 2006, Canon has been third on the list in all but two years, 2009 and 2010, when it fell to No. 4.
Canon U.S.A. executive vice president and chief administrative officer Seymour Liebman said Thursday that research and development of new products has been a crucial to the company’s success.
“This strong showing of patents granted year after year allows us to build intelligent products and solutions for the future,” he said.
Liebman said Canon had placed among the top five patent recipients in each of the last 31 years.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.