The private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is exploring a sale of Ronkonkoma-based vitamin and dietary supplement company Nature’s Bounty Co., formerly known as NBTY Inc., Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle, which acquired and took Nature’s Bounty private in 2010, has held talks with potential advisers about selling Nature’s Bounty, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Nature’s Bounty could fetch as much as $6 billion in a sale, Bloomberg reported.
A Nature’s Bounty representative referred media inquiries to Carlyle, which declined to comment.
In November 2016, NBTY announced it was changing its name to Nature’s Bounty as a tribute to its top-selling brand. The company was founded in 1971 as Nature’s Bounty Inc. It changed its name to NBTY Inc. in 1995, after the letters of its stock symbol.
The company’s three key businesses include vitamin brand Nature’s Bounty, health and wellness retail chain Holland & Barrett International, and supplements brand Puritan’s Pride. The company reported more than $3 billion in total sales last year.
The Nature’s Bounty Co. operates 13 facilities in Bohemia, Holbrook, Ronkonkoma and Bayport. The company employs about 11,000 globally, including more than 2,100 on Long Island.
Last year, the company sold retailer Vitamin World, including its headquarters in Bohemia and 378 stores, to Manhattan-based private equity firm Centre Lane Partners LLC for about $25 million.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.