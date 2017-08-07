The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the New York City District Council of Carpenters is taking applications for 65 apprenticeships, officials said.
Applications must be obtained in person at the carpenters’ training center, 395 Hudson St., Manhattan, between 7 and 7:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month through June 13, 2018. They will not be available in December or January 2018.
Applicants must have a valid government-issued photo ID. The forms must be mailed back within five business days of receiving them.
The council is seeking to fill apprenticeships for 25 piledriver/dockbuilders, 20 linoleum, resilient tile and carpet layers, 10 cabinetmakers and 10 millwrights.
Applicants must be 17 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and be legally able to work in the United States.
More information is available by calling 212-727-2224.
