The Training and Education Fund for District Council 16 of the Cement and Concrete Workers union will begin taking applications Tuesday for 20 skilled construction-craft laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the District Council 16 Training Center, 29-18 35th Ave. in Long Island City, Queens, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available through Aug. 14 or until 300 have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have completed the 10th grade, be able to read and understand instruction materials, pass a drug test, complete a registration card and be physically able to do the work.

More information is available by calling 718-392-6970.