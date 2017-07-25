Long Island’s unemployment rate rose to 4.2 percent in June, pushing past 4 percent for the first time in four months, state data released Tuesday show. A year ago the rate stood at 4 percent.
Both the number of unemployed and employed residents rose. The Island had 63,500 unemployed residents in June, up 4,000 from a year earlier. And the number of employed increased to 1.45 million, up 6,300.
The higher June unemployment rate comes after the Labor Department last week reported a pickup in job growth for June. The Island had 21,500 more jobs last month, compared with June 2016, the highest monthly gain of this year’s second quarter.
The job creation report is based on a monthly survey of businesses. The unemployment report released Tuesday is based on a household survey.
The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations in employment
On Long Island, Hempstead Village had the highest unemployment rate — 5.2 percent. Southampton Town had the lowest, at 3.7 percent.
Among the state’s metro areas, Long Island tied with Glens Falls for the lowest jobless rate.
