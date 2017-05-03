Chembio Diagnostics Inc. has landed a $5.8 million contract to supply test components and HIV tests to Brazil, executives said Wednesday.

The Medford-based manufacturer of rapid tests for HIV, syphilis, Ebola and other infectious diseases said it would be supporting the production of HIV tests in Brazil for use by the country’s Ministry of Health for a testing program.

The contract was awarded by a longtime Chembio partner, Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz, the subsidiary of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation that develops and produce vaccines and other treatments for Brazil’s public health system.

The order is one of Chembio’s largest to date.

In March, the company reported its revenue totaled $18 million last year, including $14 million in product sales.

“We are pleased to play an important role in effort to reduce HIV infection rates and identify patients who will benefit from antiretroviral treatment,” CEO John Sperzel said on Wednesday.

The tests to be used in Brazil use samples of blood or saliva and produce a result in 15 minutes.

Sperzel said the Brazilian government had certified Chembio’s Medford factory so that its output could be imported directly to Brazil.

The announcement came before the stock market opened. In early afternoon trading, Chembio shares were up 20 cents, or 3 percent, to $6.65 on the Nasdaq stock market. The shares have fallen 49 cents, or 7 percent, in the past 12 months.