Chembio Diagnostics Inc. reported Wednesday a smaller loss for the April-June period compared with a year earlier because of higher sales and the absence of a one-time tax charge in 2016.
The Medford-based manufacturer of rapid tests for HIV, Ebola, Zika and other diseases said it lost $2.2 million in the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $8.4 million a year earlier.
Nearly $6 million of the 2016 loss was due to an accounting provision related to a so-called “deferred tax asset” that the company wasn’t able to use because it’s not profitable.
Sales for the April-June period totaled $4 million, a 26 percent increase from a year earlier.
