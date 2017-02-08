Jobseekers interested in working for New York State have until Feb. 22 to apply to take a civil service exam in the spring, according to the state Department of Civil Service.
The Professional Career Opportunities exam is used by state agencies to fill more than 100 entry-level positions. Those wishing to take the exam must have a bachelor’s degree or expect to earn one by Sept. 1, 2018.
To take the exam, applicants must complete an application at cs.ny.gov/pco by Feb. 22. The exam will be administered April 8-9 and April 15 across the state.
On Long Island, the exam will be administered at SUNY College of Old Westbury, Hicksville Middle School and Comsewogue High School in Port Jefferson Station, said department spokesman Jian Paolucci.
The state is one of the region’s largest employers. It employed 25,000 people locally in December, including 13,600 at SUNY and community colleges, according to the state Department of Labor.
