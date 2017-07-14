Clare Rose and its 130 union delivery drivers and warehouse workers have negotiated a new contract, ending a nearly three-month strike against the East Yaphank beer distributor, company and union officials said.
The union employees, who went on strike on April 23 after months of unsuccessful contract negotiations with the 80-year-old distributor, will vote on the tentative contract agreement on Saturday, Alex Moore, spokesman for the striking Teamsters Local 812 delivery workers, said late Thursday night.
Sean Rose, chief executive of the third-generation family business, said early Friday that both the union and the company “feel confident it will be ratified.”
Ed Weber, president of Local 812, said in a statement: “We are pleased to reach this agreement with Clare Rose that preserves our pension, provides fair wages under a new sales model, and gets our members back to work.”
According to the union, the company will continue to contribute to the workers’ defined benefit pension plan instead of switching to a previously proposed 401(k) retirement plan, to which workers strongly objected.
