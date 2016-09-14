Former secretary of state Gen. Colin L. Powell will address the Long Island Association’s fall luncheon at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury on Oct. 25.
Powell, a four-star general, will be interviewed by LIA President and Chief Executive Kevin S. Law about the 2016 presidential election. The former secretary is also expected to discuss national security and terrorism, economic issues and the upcoming federal elections.
In a statement, Law said Powell “is one of the most distinguished and accomplished leaders in the world. His military service, and most recently his time as Secretary of State, has left an indelible mark on our nation.”
Recently, Powell made headlines after his personal emails were leaked. In the hacked emails published by BuzzFeed, Powell made candid criticisms of both presidential candidates. The emails were reportedly obtained by DCLeaks.com, which is widely believed to have ties to Russian intelligence services.
More than a thousand Island business leaders are expected to attend the event. Previous years’ speakers include former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is now the Democratic nominee for president.
