Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 57° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Business

    Compact SUVs grow in popularity on Long Island

    Updated
    By  david.reich-hale@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Dawn Oates with her Subaru Forester at her

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Dawn Oates with her Subaru Forester at her home in Bohemia, April 19, 2017. (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Compact SUVs are taking over Long Island.

    Smaller SUVs account for five of the eight most popular 2017 model cars registered to a local address, according to new statistics from the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

    These vehicles, such as the Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape and Subaru Forester, use a car-based platform, unlike some of the larger models that were popular a decade ago, such...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Biz Briefing newsletter!

    The latest LI business news in your inbox daily.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Peter La Fata, left, meets with John Welch, LI vet denied service reconciles with pizzeria The Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency revoked tax Tax breaks for mall revoked by town IDA At the operations center of NeuLion, an online Tax breaks as company crosses county border