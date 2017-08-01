Comtech Telecommunications Corp., a maker of communications systems for commercial and government markets, has been awarded an additional $2.1 million on an existing contract with the U.S. Army and orders totaling $1.6 million for the City of Baltimore, the Melville company said.
The Army contract modification, announced Monday, increases the funding from $22.1 million to $24.2 million and is related to Comtech’s work on the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical, also known as WIN-T.
Michael D. Porcelain, Comtech senior vice president and chief financial officer, described WIN-T as a “communications network backbone that enables . . . secure, reliable voice, video and data.”
The Baltimore contract, announced Tuesday, calls for Comtech to provide information technology staffing and support for the Baltimore City Police Department, Department of Public Works and other agencies.
“These network services are critical to the City of Baltimore’s IT and network infrastructures,” Fred Kornberg, Comtech president and chief executive, said in a statement.
Shares of Comtech climbed more than 2 percent to $18.42 in late Tuesday afternoon trading. Comtech stock has climbed about 37 percent in the past 12 months.
