Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has won a five-year contract with the U.S. Army worth as much as $42.7 million, the Melville company announced Thursday.
The contract, with Comtech’s Germantown, Maryland, subsidiary, Comtech Mobile Datacom Corp., calls for the company to provide engineering services, satellite network operations and program management for the Army’s Blue Force Tracking program, which helps soldiers communicate and identify allied units.
The first year of the contract, worth an estimated $8 million, began April 15 and ends April 14, 2018, the company said. The Army funded an initial order of $3.5 million for that period.
Fred Kornberg, president and chief executive of Comtech, said the award points to the “ongoing importance” of the Army’s satellite tracking communication system.
Shares of Comtech gained almost 2 percent to close at $13.84 Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The company’s shares are down about 38 percent over the trailing 12 months.
