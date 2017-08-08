CPI Aerostructures Inc., an Edgewood aerospace contractor, on Tuesday posted lower year-over-year sales and profit results for the second quarter, but said it saw signs that federal contracts were beginning to flow through the supply chain, portending an improved business climate.

Revenue fell 25 percent to $16.7 million compared with $22.3 million in the 2016 quarter, the company said in releasing earnings before the stock market opened. Net income was $800,000, or 9 cents per diluted share, versus $1.8 million, or 21 cents per diluted share, in the prior year’s period.

“We had a $3.5 million reduction in inventory in the second quarter and a $5.7 million reduction in inventory year to date, and now expect to be cash-flow positive in each of the third and fourth quarters of this year,” Douglas McCrosson, CPI Aerostructure’s president and chief executive, said in a statement. “This would mark a substantial turnaround in cash flow in 2017 compared to a use of cash in 2016.”

McCrosson cited the U.S. Army’s contract with Black Hawk helicopter manufacturer Sikorsky signed in June as evidence that the outlook for defense contractors is improving.

“We were subsequently awarded a five-year, $21 million supply agreement by Sikorsky for fuel panel assemblies for the Black Hawk,” he said. “Our defense exposure and backlog, together with improving defense fundamentals and consistent execution across all facets of our business, place us firmly on a growth trajectory.”

The maker of structural assemblies for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft reaffirmed its financial guidance for fiscal 2017, calling for revenue of $82.5 million to $87 million and pretax income of $8.1 million to $8.4 million.

CPI Aero’s stock was down more than 4 percent to $8.90 in morning trading.