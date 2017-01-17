Defense contractor CPI Aerostructures Inc. Tuesday announced that it has won a contract valued at up to $14.8 million to make assemblies for the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter.
The contract from Textron Inc.’s Bell Helicopter unit calls for Edgewood-based CPI to manufacture engine cowling and support assemblies for the helicopter.
The indefinite-delivery and indefinite-quantity contract runs until Dec. 31, 2020. CPI has filled $6.8 million in past orders for the assemblies since 2011.
The U.S. Marine Corps is under contract to acquire 189 AH-1Z helicopters.
“Our focus on quality, value and customer service has resulted in CPI Aero continuing this work into the next decade,” CPI Aero president and chief executive Douglas J. McCrosson said in a statement.
Shares of CPI gained 12 cents to $8.59 in midday trading Tuesday. The stock has lost about 7 percent year-to-date.
