Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo wants to make changes to his program of tax-free zones for businesses, including dropping the name Start-Up NY, officials said Wednesday.

In his 2017-18 proposed state budget, released Tuesday night, Cuomo asked the State Legislature to approve a new Excelsior Business Program that would incorporate many aspects of the three-year-old Start-Up NY program, including the centerpiece: tax-free zones on college campuses.

Start-Up NY has sparked controversy because Empire State Development, the state’s primary business aid agency, spent more than $50 million on advertising to promote the program and only 408 jobs were created in the first two years.

“This program remains in place and the proposed adjustments, which are based on feedback from businesses, will help it reach its full potential,” Empire State Development spokesman Jason Conwall said Wednesday.

“We remain firmly committed to the model — innovative academia-business partnerships coupled with performance-based, tax-free incentives,” he said, adding that Start-Up NY participants have promised to create more than 4,000 jobs.

In his budget proposal, Cuomo suggested ways to “simplify and expand the eligibility criteria” for program participants and make those uniform across the state. Start-Up NY had different criteria for Long Island and the New York metropolitan area compared with upstate.

The program also would cater exclusively to small startups.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Participants in Start-Up NY don’t pay state and local taxes for up to 10 years and their employees don’t pay state income taxes for as long as 10 years.