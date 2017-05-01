Businesses, nonprofits and local governments can begin submitting applications on Monday for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s annual competition for state aid.

More than $800 million will be awarded by about 24 state agencies, Cuomo said last week in a statement.

The deadline to apply for the 2017 Regional Economic Development Councils contest is July 28 at 4 p.m.

The competition, in its seventh year, has brought $486.5 million to Long Island for 590 projects so far.

Cuomo said the state is looking to back projects involving biotechnology and skills training for workers.

The regional councils also have been asked to assess what skills are lacking in the local workforce and to propose remedies, he said.

The councils screen applications and recommend some for state funding. On a 100-point judging scale, the councils can award up to 20 points and the state agencies providing the money, up to 80 points.

“With the seventh round of REDC awards, the state will continue its partnership with local governments and community leaders — making smart investments in our cities, towns and villages,” Cuomo said in the statement.

There are 10 councils across the state; five will be named big winners at a ceremony in the fall.

The Long Island council has been a big winner in four of the past six years. The council is led by co-vice chairmen Kevin Law, president of the Long Island Association business group, and Hofstra University President Stuart Rabinowitz.

An application guide is available at regionalcouncils.ny.gov. To submit an application, go to apps.cio.ny.gov/apps/cfa/.