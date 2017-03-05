Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring to fill about 110 full-time and part-time positions for a new store opening next month in Bay Shore.
The retailer said it is looking for applicants passionate about sports or the outdoors to work at the Westfield South Shore mall location, at 1701 Sunrise Hwy. The new two-level store is expected to open in April and will feature the largest golf department of any Dick’s location in the country.
The store will sell athletic and outdoor apparel and footwear, and gear for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting and fishing. Applicants can go to dickssportinggoods.jobs.
The Pittsburgh-based company, founded in 1948, operates more than 675 locations in the United States. Dick’s also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, True Runner, and Chelsea Collective stores.
In September, Dick’s opened the first Field & Stream store on Long Island, at the Melville Mall in Melville, adjacent to an existing Dick’s Sporting Goods location. Field & Stream is not associated with Field & Stream magazine.
Dick’s other Long Island locations are in Riverhead, Patchogue, Commack, Garden City, Lake Grove and Valley Stream.
