The Dow Jones industrial average closed above the 20,000 mark for the first time Wednesday, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market. The other major U.S. stock indexes were also moving higher, led by banks and other financial companies.

The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 during the Great Recession. The rally continued after the election of Donald Trump to the presidency.

ON WALL STREET: At the close, the Dow was up 155.8 points, about 0.8 percent, at 20,068.5. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 18.3 points, about 0.8 percent, to 2,298.4, and the Nasdaq composite added 55.4 points, about 1 percent, to 5,656.3.

BOND PRICES: Bond prices fell. At the close, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.523 percent.

OIL PRICES: At the close the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil was down 29 cents at $52.89 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In London on the Intercontinental Exchange Europe, the price of Brent crude, used to price international oil, closed up 50 cents at $57.96 a barrel.

PRO-INVESTORS SKEPTICAL: Traders and some investors cheered this historic high of the world’s most famous stock market index, which is composed of 30 of the biggest and best-performing American companies and is frequently used as a barometer of the strength of the economy. However most professional investors are skeptical that the Dow at 20,000 will have much effect. They more often look to the S&P 500 index as a benchmark, because they consider it better representation of the broad market.

ANALYST’S OPINION: “In and of itself, it is just a number,” said analyst Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. “But what it does is it lifts market expectations, in essence, to continue moving higher.”