The Dow Jones industrial average is trading over 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market.

The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 during the financial crisis. The rally continued after the election of Donald Trump to the presidency.

ON WALL STREET: At midmorning, the Dow was up 139.6 points, about 0.7 percent, at 20,052.4. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 13.6 points, about 0.6 percent, to 2,293.7, and the Nasdaq composite added 39.6 points, about 0.7 percent, to 5,640.9.

BOND PRICES: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.504 percent.

OIL PRICES: At midmorning the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil was down 32 cents at $52.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In London on the Intercontinental Exchange Europe, the price of Brent crude, used to price international oil, was up 41 cents at $57.87 a barrel.

WHAT 20,000 MEANS: Traders and investors cheered this historic high of the world’s most famous stock market index, which is composed of 30 of the biggest and best-performing American companies and is frequently used as a barometer of the strength of the economy.

Even though it took a little while, after several close calls in recent weeks, it’s hardly a surprise that the Dow hit this particular milestone. It and other major stock indexes like the Standard & Poor’s 500 have two key features that ensure that they will continually rise and break new zero-filled records: They ignore inflation and are heavily curated.

ANALYST’S OPINION: Jay Zagorsky of Ohio State University, offers this explanation:

The first reason why stock market indexes, like the Dow, rise over long periods of time is that the indexes are not adjusted for inflation. Inflation is when overall prices increase. It is a modern occurrence in most major countries. When there’s inflation, everything costs more as time passes, including the price of shares of stock.

The second reason why the Dow inevitably rises over long periods of time is that under performing companies are periodically removed from the index and replaced by companies that are performing better. Replacing under performing companies that have a falling stock price, with companies that have a rising stock price ensures the index continues to climb over the long term.