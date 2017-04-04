The auction of Dowling College’s 25-acre Oakdale campus is being held Tuesday, a key step in disposing of the assets of the bankrupt school.
The auction of the main campus will help pay off 626 claims totaling $65.8 million, filed by creditors, vendors, college officials, faculty and staff, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of New York.
The sale also could bring substantial change to the hamlet where the liberal arts school has been the anchoring presence since 1968. The campus features an immense former Vanderbilt mansion, and is one of the few large tracts of undeveloped waterfront acreage on the Connetquot River.
Dowling College filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November. The college, which said it had $54 million in long-term debt, ran out of funds, lost its accreditation and closed in August. It laid off about 450 faculty, and had 1,700 students.
