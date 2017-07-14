Summertime, and the living is easy. And the driving is grueling.

With Long Island roads clogged with beachgoers, disgruntled commuters looking for an alternative to the LIRR, shoppers and the usual influx of summer tourists, these simulators will let you take a relaxing drive on your phone instead of getting in your car.

Dr. Driving

(iOS, Android; free)

This wildly popular game (it has spawned a sequel, Dr. Driving 2), sends you on a mission to get your car to a destination in nicely rendered cities. The more missions you complete, the more “money” you collect, which you can spend on more expensive, fancier cars. The driving feels realistic, although the graphics are a bit underwhelming. The gameplay, however, is top notch.

City Driving 3D

(iOS, Android; free)

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Another highly popular game (developers say it has been downloaded by more than 30 million users), City Driving 3D features excellent graphics and realistic sounds. There are several time-sensitive missions built on various scenarios that Long Islanders can identify with, such as traffic accident, dangerous roads and late for work.

Driving School 2016

(iOS, Android; free)

A well-done driving simulator, Driving School 2016 puts you behind the wheel of passenger cars, buses and trucks with the goal of earning your driver’s license. There are several levels and maps, including realistic scenarios in cities, highways and rural roads. You can pick a vehicle with an automatic transmission or show your downshifting skills with a stick shift.

Shopping Mall Car Parking and Truck Delivery Driver

(iOS; free)

For anyone who’s gone to Roosevelt Field or Walt Whitman Shops and tried to squeeze their big SUV into a parking space flanked by two other, even bigger SUVs, this odd game is for you. The goal is, yes, to park your car at a shopping mall. And yes, you will face a glut of obstacles. Once you get car-parking mastered, try parking a giant tractor-trailer making deliveries. Android users can check out the similar Shopping Mall Car Parking Game (free).

Dion sues over Fallout 4

Dion is suing makers of Fallout 4 over their use of his 1961 song “The Wanderer” in commercials for the apocalyptic video game. According to court documents obtained by Polygon, Dion claims he has refusal rights over the song’s use. The Bronx-born singer, who turns 78 on Tuesday, said the ads are “repugnant.” He wants his song removed along with $1 million in damages.— PETER KING

Twitter eyes new anti-abuse feature

Twitter is exploring adding a feature that would let users flag tweets that contain misleading, false or harmful information. The feature, still in prototype phase, is part of the company’s battle against abuse and “fake news,” including fake accounts that spread automated messages and false stories. Extremists use the service as a recruiting tool, and hate-spewing trolls have threatened women and minorities. — Washington Post

Mario: Chairman of the board game

In a mashup of genres and eras, Hasbro has announced Monopoly Gamers Edition. The board game features characters from Nintendo video games, including Mario, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong. As in classic Monopoly, you still pass Go, but familiar landing spots like Boardwalk and Park Place have been replaced by locations from Nintendo games. The game will be available next month and retail for $25. — PETER KING