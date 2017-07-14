Summertime, and the living is easy. And the driving is grueling.

With Long Island roads clogged with beachgoers, disgruntled commuters looking for an alternative to the LIRR, shoppers and the usual influx of summer tourists, these simulators will let you take a relaxing drive on your phone instead of getting in your car.

Dr. Driving

(iOS, Android; free)

This wildly popular game (it has spawned a sequel, Dr. Driving 2), sends you on a mission to get your car to a destination in nicely rendered cities. The more missions you complete, the more “money” you collect, which you can spend on more expensive, fancier cars. The driving feels realistic, although the graphics are a bit underwhelming. The gameplay, however, is top notch.

City Driving 3D

(iOS, Android; free)

Another highly popular game (developers say it has been downloaded by more than 30 million users), City Driving 3D features excellent graphics and realistic sounds. There are several time-sensitive missions built on various scenarios that Long Islanders can identify with, such as traffic accident, dangerous roads and late for work.

Driving School 2016

(iOS, Android; free)

A well-done driving simulator, Driving School 2016 puts you behind the wheel of passenger cars, buses and trucks with the goal of earning your driver’s license. There are several levels and maps, including realistic scenarios in cities, highways and rural roads. You can pick a vehicle with an automatic transmission or show your downshifting skills with a stick shift.

Shopping Mall Car Parking and Truck Delivery Driver

(iOS; free)

For anyone who’s gone to Roosevelt Field or Walt Whitman Shops and tried to squeeze their big SUV into a parking space flanked by two other, even bigger SUVs, this odd game is for you. The goal is, yes, to park your car at a shopping mall. And yes, you will face a glut of obstacles. Once you get car-parking mastered, try parking a giant tractor-trailer making deliveries. Android users can check out the similar Shopping Mall Car Parking Game (free).