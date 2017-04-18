EDO Corp.’s North Amityville unit has been awarded a $29.5 million contract for 300 bomb ejector racks, the Defense Department announced.
Fifty-two percent of the work will be performed in North Amityville with the remainder going to EDO units in Johnstown and Franklin, Pennsylvania, and Newbury Park and Riverside, California.
Work on the BRU-55A/A bomb ejector racks for U.S. Navy’s F/A-18, a supersonic jet that can operate as a fighter or an attack jet based on land or an aircraft carrier, is expected to be completed in April 2020, the Defense Department said.
The Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Maryland, issued the noncompetitive contract.
EDO is a unit of Melbourne, Florida-based Harris Corp., a global defense contractor with about 21,000 employees as of July 1 and revenue of about $7.5 billion in fiscal year 2016.
