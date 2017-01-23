Eli and Peyton Manning will be the featured speakers at the Long Island Association’s biannual fundraising luncheon in March, and the duo will be set to discuss the NFL, the Super Bowl, and the changing face of sports business, the organization said Monday.

The luncheon will be held at noon on March 10 at the Crest Hollow County Club in Woodbury. More information will be posted on the organization’s website, longislandassociation.org.

“We’re excited to bring two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL to Long Island for the business community,” said Kevin Law, the president and CEO of the nonprofit, the Island’s largest business organization. The session will be in interview format, and Law will lead the conversation with the two former Super Bowl winners.

“I hear they’re a lot of fun together,” he said.

The LIA has attracted a number of big-name speakers in the past — from former Presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush and George W. Bush, to politicians such as Mitt Romney and Colin Powell. It has also featured sports superstars such as Derek Jeter, who spoke at the luncheon in 2015, Joe Torre, Phil Simms, Rex Ryan and Boomer Esiason.

Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner and MVP, just completed his 13th season as the Giants quarterback, helping to lead the team to a playoff berth this season.

Peyton Manning, the former Colts and Broncos quarterback, retired in 2015 after winning his second Super Bowl and holds NFL records for career passing yards (71,940) and touchdown passes (539).