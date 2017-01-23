Islandia-based Empire Bancorp’s net income rose 28 percent to $843,000 for the fourth quarter, the company said in a Monday news release.
The parent of Empire National Bank also said it had $781.4 million in assets at the end of December, a 24 percent year-over-year increase.
Empire reported loans outstanding of $488.5 million, a 7 percent increase, and deposits of $670.7 million, a 29.5 percent increase.
Douglas C. Manditch, chairman and CEO of Empire Bancorp, said the bank has been conservative in its lending and has controlled expenses.
Manditch added that President Donald Trump’s promise to relax regulations has him “very encouraged.”
Empire shares were up 5 cents to $12.60 in afternoon trading. The company’s shares are up 37 percent in the last year.
