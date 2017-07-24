Islandia-based Empire Bancorp’s loan business helped drive up second-quarter net income nearly 49 percent to $1.9 million, the company said Monday.

The company also said total assets were $836.9 million at the end of June, an 8 percent year-over-year increase.

Empire reported loans outstanding of $495 million, up 7 percent in the last year.

“We’ve had fairly good loan activity, although we’ve also had some payoffs, because of our criteria, which is a little more conservative than the average bank,” Douglas C. Manditch, chairman and chief executive at Empire Bancorp, said in an interview.

Manditch added that an increase in deposits also helped the bank. Deposits totaled $748.8 million as of June 30, up 16 percent from the same period in 2016.

Separately, Empire plans to enter the residential mortgage business later this year. Manditch said the bank will offer primarily jumbo mortgages of at least $425,000 on Long Island.

“We are putting that department in place now,” Manditch said. “We haven’t done residential mortgages before this. We’ve had some home equity loans, but that’s it.”

Empire shares were down less than 1 percent to $14 on Monday in over-the-counter trading. The company’s shares are up 54 percent in the last year.